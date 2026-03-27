Commentary: Is 'fractional work' LinkedIn jargon, or the workplace trend of 2026?

DIFFERENT FROM FREELANCE OR PART-TIME

It took me two years of living the fractional life before I even knew the term existed. When I started in early 2022, I called myself a "Part-Time CMO." It sounded practical, but it didn't quite capture the weight of my responsibilities.

It took a client to point out that what I was doing was fractional work. I swiftly updated my LinkedIn headline while we were still on the Zoom call.

While "fractional" certainly sounds sexier than "part-time" or “freelance”, there is a structural difference. Fractional work isn't just about the hours; it’s about the nature of the relationship.

If you hire a freelance graphic designer on Fiverr, you are buying a specific output, such as a logo, banner or deck. In a fractional arrangement, you aren't an extra pair of hands for a one-off project. You are a supplier of high-level strategy, embedded in the senior management team. Beyond doing the work, you own the outcome.

There are several reasons for the rise of fractional work. The COVID-19 pandemic was the catalyst, breaking the psychological barrier that workers must be seen in an office from 9 to 6.

Once companies realised their people could work effectively via Zoom and Slack, the geographical and temporal chains were broken. And let’s be honest: C-Suites do not "strategise" for eight hours straight. Most of their time is swallowed by board meetings and office theatrics, so less time does not mean fewer outcomes.