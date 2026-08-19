Commentary: Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming pledge is a headache for New Delhi

MELBOURNE: Sheikh Hasina’s recent promise to return to Bangladesh could be destabilising for the country, but it also carries much wider consequences for India.

As New Delhi attempts to rebuild relations with Bangladesh’s new government, Hasina’s continued presence in India is becoming increasingly difficult to separate from the broader contest for influence in Bangladesh between India and China.

In a video appearance at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi on Aug 5, the former Bangladeshi prime minister said she intended to return to Bangladesh in December. Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 after a student-led uprising toppled her government, having ruled for roughly 20 of the previous 30 years, said her return would be aimed at restoring democracy and promoting national reconciliation – a claim Dhaka’s protesters would likely dispute.

This is also a striking risk to take, given what awaits her in Bangladesh.