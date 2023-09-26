Commentary: Indonesia needs soft power to advance its global clout

CANBERRA: President Joko Widodo recently unveiled Indonesia’s preliminary long-term development plan of 2025 to 2045, which lays out the country’s grand ambition to attain a “Golden Indonesia” (Indonesia Emas) by 2045, when it celebrates its century of independence. Amplifying the leadership and influence of Indonesia on the global stage is a strategic aim under the plan.

This objective marks a stark departure from the previous long-term development plan of 2005 to 2025, which placed more emphasis on restoring and strengthening Indonesian democracy. Making direct reference to the notion of “influence”, the new objective denotes a more assertive Indonesia, seeking to hold greater sway over its strategic environment.

Such ambition is undoubtedly fuelled by Indonesia’s recent successes in leading key global and regional initiatives, from the G20 to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. No wonder the Lowy Institute’s 2023 Asia Power Index, officially used in the long-term development plan as a performance indicator, ranks Indonesia ninth among 28 Asian countries in terms of influence, sandwiched just between Singapore and Thailand.

But what is still missing from Indonesia’s approach? The answer lies in an appreciation for and incorporation of culture as a source of influence. Indonesia needs a more comprehensive strategy on how to leverage its soft power to advance its geostrategic clout.

LACK OF STRATEGY TO ENHANCE INDONESIA’S CULTURAL INFLUENCE

Indeed, as illustrated in the Power Index, Indonesia still lags in several indicators of power, most notably in terms of military capability, defence networks and cultural influence, where Indonesia falls below the top 10.

Yet, while many observers note that the Defence Ministry under presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto has taken notable initiatives to tackle lags on military capability and defence networks, a concrete strategy to enhance Indonesia’s cultural influence and harness its soft power potential remains to be seen.