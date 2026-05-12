Commentary: Instagram can now read all users' private messages. What does this mean?

TASMANIA, Australia: As of May 8, end-to-end encryption is no longer available on direct messages on Instagram.

Meta, in announcing the policy reversal, said it had done so because few people used the feature. But this has raised questions about its impact on user privacy and whether it will improve child safety on the platform.

Instagram has long been a focal point for discussion about online safety - whether in relation to body image concerns, cyberbullying or sexual extortion. This policy change by Meta directly affects how safety and moderation are implemented in private messages.

This is important considering research has found that perpetrators first contacted roughly 23 per cent of Australian sexual extortion victims on Instagram, the second most frequent method of contact, behind Snapchat (at 50 per cent).