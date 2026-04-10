Commentary: Momentum is growing worldwide to make social media less addictive

SINGAPORE: A California jury found Meta and Google liable for deliberately designing platforms to keep young users glued to their screens, at the expense of their well-being, and for failing to warn users of the risks.

The social media giants were ordered to pay US$6 million in damages to a 20-year-old plaintiff, identified only as Kaley. The case was decided under the same legal doctrines used to hold car manufacturers and tobacco companies accountable for designing defective products.

Kaley has a history of depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and body dysmorphic disorder – severe distress over distorted perceptions of her body image. She convinced the jury that YouTube and Instagram, which she started using at ages 6 and 9, respectively, substantially contributed to her suffering.

A few million dollars may not alter a tech giant’s conduct, but Kaley’s lawyers are coordinating legal action involving thousands of other plaintiffs.

If legal losses continue, platforms may change familiar features that led to liability in Kaley’s case. Those features are also a focus of European Union regulations, and Singapore is well-positioned to consider targeting them as well.