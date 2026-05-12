Commentary: Japan’s cheap curry lunch faces an impossible trinity

WHY IS THERE A THREAT?

There are two separate issues hitting simultaneously. The first is a tightening on rules for business-owner visas, with stricter conditions that include hiking capital requirements from 5 million yen to 30 million yen, beyond the reach of many of those Nepalese owners.

Intended to crack down on wealthy outsiders creating paper companies with no actual business, fears are rising that it’s also hitting family-owned foreign restaurants. Bankruptcies in the category reached a 30-year high last year, with surveys finding one in 20 are thinking of closing down.

At the same time, it’s becoming harder for eateries to hire foreign staff. The Specified Skilled Worker system, set up in 2019, brings overseas labour across multiple sectors. But food services has hit its cap of 50,000 workers, forcing authorities to suspend new issuance.

The industry, already extremely sensitive to prices, has grown increasingly dependent on foreigners in recent years, particularly in the biggest cities, and not just in Nepalese restaurants.

While you might think this is the doing of Sanae Takaichi’s administration, which has made tightening immigration rules one of its signature policies, both issues can be traced to her predecessors. The question is how the prime minister chooses to respond, as some businesses want the government to expand the visa cap and revoke the higher capital requirement.

Any move will need to be carefully considered. Observe the reaction to comments from the head of one of the country’s largest low-cost food chains, ramen and Chinese-food purveyor Hiday Hidaka Corp.

If it can’t recruit foreigners, President Hiroshige Aono said on a TV show, outlets will be forced to turn to local high-school or university graduates. The company issued an apology after users on social media accused him of looking down on local workers.