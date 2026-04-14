Japan halts new foreign worker intake for food services as quota nears

TOKYO: Japan has stopped accepting new foreign workers in its food services sector from Monday (Apr 13), as the industry nears its quota under a skilled worker scheme.

The move affects hiring under the country’s specified skilled worker programme, which allows foreign nationals to work in selected industries facing labour shortages, including restaurants and food services.

Businesses warn the decision could worsen hiring challenges in an already tight labour market.

RESTAURANTS BRACE FOR IMPACT

Among those affected is Nawab, a chain restaurant serving Indian and Pakistani cuisine with five outlets in Tokyo. All 20 of its staff come from South Asia.

Its owner said Monday’s announcement has raised concerns about sustaining operations.

“I’m in trouble. To serve meals, we need professionals. Cooks are most important for our restaurant,” said Naritsuka Shakir Khan, president of Khan Enterprises, which runs the chain.