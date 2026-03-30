Commentary: The man who predicted the ‘Great Resignation’ and the surprising science of quitting

LONDON: For reasons I have no way to explain, March has been a big month for resignations.

At least three people I know have decided to throw in the towel. One was poached by a rival company. Another went off to write a book. The third decided that, after nearly 20 years in the same job, he wanted to do something else.

More than 200,000 people in the United Kingdom have been resigning in the first three months of the year for more than a decade, so it is no surprise that I know a few of them this year.

But I keep thinking about these decampers in ways I have not before, thanks to a new book called Jolted. Its author is Anthony Klotz, the American academic who correctly predicted that the pandemic would lead to what he called a Great Resignation of workers across the US.