Commentary: Natural disasters are becoming man-made catastrophes

LONDON: At the start of September, torrential rain in the Mediterranean led to severe flooding, infrastructure damage and deaths in multiple countries. As climate change expedites more extreme weather events like this, we need to consider how they’re framed.

These so-called natural disasters are often construed as “Acts of God,” both actuarially and colloquially, but most of time the blame more fairly lies on human actions.

A low pressure system, named Storm Daniel by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, dumped downpours over 10 days across several nations, including Spain, Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey and Libya. The rain in Spain fell over just a few hours, yet major flooding still led to five fatalities.

Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey had precipitation for four days, submerging Greece’s agricultural center, the Thessalian plain. The storm then strengthened into a “medicane,” a Mediterranean hurricane, dropping record-high amounts of water on Libya over 24 hours on Sep 10 and Sep 11.

Many areas were reported to have received between 150mm and 240mm of precipitation, with the town of Al-Bayda getting 414.1mm. By comparison, in an average year, the coastal city of Derna - the epicentre of Libya’s resulting crisis - gets just 274mm of rain.