Commentary: What is Ryan Reynolds doing on LinkedIn?

LONDON: Before dabbling in football as co-owner of Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds was best known as a movie star playing Deadpool in the franchise inspired by the Marvel comics anti-hero and for taking the lead in films such as Free Guy and The Adam Project.

On LinkedIn, Reynolds strips the glitter from his stellar acting experience, wryly describing himself as having a “proven track record” and “delivering consistent results”, deploying the language typically used on the professional networking site by a regional sales manager.

Reynolds’ profile, which has more than 2 million followers, also lists his skills as: “Writing, re-writing, tweeting, mixing cocktails, backend engineering software platforms and watching lower-tier Welsh football matches. Proficiency ranges from excellent to absolutely awful.”

He’s far from the only celebrity to build a profile on the premier platform for “thought leaders” (defined by Urban Dictionary as a “bloviating, self appointed douche bag who thinks he/she is an expert”).

There’s Mindy Kaling, who diligently lists in her honours and awards section her 2022 Tony award for the musical A Strange Loop. Poor Jennifer Lopez, the singer and actor, has one solitary endorsement for her acting skills - a bit harsh for the star of the sultry Out of Sight and the Golden Globe-nominated Hustlers.

I doubt Jenny from the Block is up at night updating her career experience after a hard day’s work - there’s a team for that. But even so it seems bizarre for celebrities glittering with stardust to rub alongside white-collar workers on the home of some of the cringiest posts in social media. This is a site that is regularly pilloried for braggarts’ accounts of their early-morning routines, supercars and luxury watches.