Commentary: Malaysia needs to restore foreign investors’ trust amid EV, data centre policy uncertainty

In December 2025, Malaysia’s EV import tax exemptions expired after four years, having been twice extended previously. By mid-2026, new restrictions slammed the brakes on affordable imported EVs, imposing a minimum import value of RM200,000 and power output thresholds that effectively screened out mass-market Chinese models.

Around the same time, the Malaysian government said it was rethinking how it attracts foreign investment as it acknowledged that it may have gone too far in rolling out incentives for data centre projects. In May, the government said it was stepping up scrutiny on the remaining unrealised data centre investments by filtering for high-quality industry players genuinely committed to operating in Malaysia.

To be sure, these policy changes have not yet derailed the headline numbers. According to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), approved investment reached RM218.5 billion in the first half of 2026, with foreign investment accounting for RM126.9 billion - roughly 58 per cent. The conveyor belt of economic announcements continues to hum.

But warning lights are flashing. The inconsistency on EVs and data centres is not merely the pragmatic recalibration of an emerging economy. It reflects how Malaysia manages foreign capital and it risks undermining investors’ confidence.

LACK OF PREDICTABILITY

The pattern is familiar. Generous incentives that can produce eye-catching investment announcements as well as political dividends. But when unintended consequences inevitably emerge - strained infrastructure, displaced local competitors or fiscal costs - the government changes course, sometimes abruptly, leaving investors holding the bag.