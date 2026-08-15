Commentary: Has Malaysia exorcised the 1MDB ghost? The markets say yes but that’s only half the story

KUALA LUMPUR: For more than a decade, the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fiasco saddled the country with higher borrowing costs in international debt markets and scarred its reputation as an investment destination.

Now, that cost premium appears to have been erased.

For bond markets, 1MDB is now just a footnote, no longer a deterrent.

In late July, Malaysia priced a US$1.5 billion global sukuk at record-tight spreads over US Treasury yields. The issue, oversubscribed by 4.7 times by more than 140 global investors, carried A-grade ratings by Moody’s and S&P Global. A sukuk is a Shariah-compliant investment certificate that serves as an alternative to a conventional bond. Unlike traditional bonds, which pay interest, sukuk generate returns from income earned by underlying assets or projects.