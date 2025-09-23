New details of Malaysia’s 1MDB settlement with Goldman Sachs emerge as arbitration dispute drags on

KUALA LUMPUR: New details of the controversial multi-billion-dollar financial settlement between Malaysia and United States bank Goldman Sachs for the latter’s role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal have surfaced in a months-long investigation by CNA.

Under the confidential settlement signed by both sides in August 2020, the Malaysian government, led at the time by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, significantly lowered the thresholds for a deal set by his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.

This was what CNA found after more than a dozen interviews with Malaysian government officials, local and foreign lawyers and bankers.

Muhyiddin was Malaysia’s prime minister from March 2020 to August 2021, taking over from Mahathir, who served as premier for the second time for 22 months between May 2018 and February 2020.

Under Mahathir’s watch, the Securities Commission, Malaysia's chief capital markets watchdog agency, was then pursuing fines against Goldman Sachs amounting to over US$6.3 billion, comprising fines over criminal and civil penalties, according to lawyers and government officials involved in the 1MDB asset recovery campaign.

Separately, Mahathir’s government wanted to initiate settlement negotiations by anchoring talks with a higher figure of close to US$9 billion against Goldman Sachs for its outsized role in the 1MDB scandal, the sources said.

But the settlement terms later hammered out by the Muhyiddin administration included immunity from criminal and civil action granted to 17 Goldman Sachs directors and certain corporate entities of the bank, and a far lower settlement figure, senior lawyers close to the situation told CNA.

The new figure was the US$3.9 billion that Goldman Sachs agreed in July 2020 to pay to the Malaysian government in exchange for dropping all criminal charges against the bank.