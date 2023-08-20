Commentary: Cybertrooper activity in state elections marks irreversible trend in Malaysia politics

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia: Malaysia’s Aug 12 state elections were ultimately fought at the ballot box but social media remained a key battleground, with some differences compared to previous elections.

A core election strategy involved the use of “cybertroopers”, which are anonymous politically linked actors often paid to enter online debates and to influence public perception. Malaysian voters have become incredibly cynical and jaded, often decrying the presence of cybertroopers as “clouding” public debate.

Using the term “cytro” as a pejorative, there have been at least 5,000 mentions on Twitter alone in the month prior to last week’s elections and the discourse was predominantly negative. There were constant complaints about how the presence of cytros overwhelms discussions, distorts public opinion, and makes it difficult to engage in good faith debate.

The social media exploits of cybertroopers on Twitter and Facebook provided material for our research into how cybertroopers aligned to both the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) ruling coalition and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) opposition were used to sway voters.

TikTok was also a key platform but it lacks the debate quality of the former text-centric platforms. In particular, PH-BN cybertroopers have a much stronger presence on Twitter and are engaging in more aggressive tactics than before.

Up to 2018, the parties in government primarily funded most cybertroopers. After the change in government, many cybertroopers were likely sacked and became free agents, serving most major political parties who are willing to pay for their services.