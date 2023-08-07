Malaysia PM’s 'harsh' response to student's question on meritocracy stirs debate; Anwar explains why ethnic quotas cannot be scrapped
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is under fire for his harsh tone during his explanation to a student that the country’s racial quota system cannot be scrapped as it would cause the unity government alliance to lose all elections.
Videos of his response went viral and sparked debate online among the Malaysian masses.
Last Saturday (Aug 5), during a dialogue session at the Penang Matriculation College, Mr Anwar was asked by a student about whether the student admission quota system will be abolished in favour of a meritocratic system.
In Malaysia, the expansive pro-Bumiputera system means that Bumiputera students enjoy a 90 per cent quota for the matriculation college enrolment, paving their way to university.
After interrupting the student twice, Mr Anwar chided her for asking a question that he had answered before at a separate “Meet Anwar” event.
“Next time, follow this,” he told her.
He then went on to explain that such questions require knowledge about history and the social contract in Malaysia, adding that it is better to provide special aid to a few outstanding non-Bumiputera students than to change the policy.
Mr Anwar also said that if he were to remove the racial quota system, his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and its alliance the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition would lose all elections in Malaysia.
“We will lose all the elections in this country and you will suffer more in this country. Run by PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) and Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia). Do you understand that?” he said.
He added: “They are my children - the Chinese and the Indian students here. (If) you force us to change course now, to satisfy the demand of the extremists, we will be wiped out in the elections.
“You will have PAS and Bersatu to govern and you know how they treat you. So please bear with us.”
The video has since caught the attention of the members of the public on social media, with many calling Mr Anwar a bully for the way he spoke to the student.
“It is not wrong if we have different opinions … (but) the way Anwar answered (the student) was wrong. He shouldn't have bullied (the student) like that,” said a netizen on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“The space to speak with the nation's highest leaders should be celebrated, not (turned into) a battleground.”
Another netizen pointed out that not everyone keeps up with the “Meet Anwar” sessions.
“(Mr Anwar’s) way of answering the question was honestly quite defensive. Pity this kid. Don’t assume that everyone watches the “Meet Anwar” sessions, dear prime minister,” she said.
Meanwhile, others on social media have spoken out in Mr Anwar’s defence, saying that the prime minister treated the student as an adult.
“She is not a little kid, she is an adult who can vote under Undi 18 (Vote 18) in the elections. (Mr Anwar) had to … communicate in an adult way,” said another X user. The Undi 18 amendment bill lowered the voting age in Malaysia from 21 to 18.
Another praised Mr Anwar for answering the question seriously.
“This is a sensitive matter. Of course, he had to answer seriously and (he) didn't even answer in a sarcastic or rude manner,” said the netizen.
The video of the interaction has been widely shared and reposted across various social media platforms. One such video posted by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) on X has garnered 10.9 million views since it was posted last Saturday.
Following the controversy, Mr Anwar on Sunday dismissed the bullying allegations against him.
He was quoted as saying by FMT that it was his responsibility to provide an explanation to the student’s question.
"I don't have a problem with people saying that this child shouldn't have asked that (or that) Anwar replied rudely. It is my responsibility as the 'father', so I must be clear to her.
“She had a problem and wanted to ask for a solution, so it is my responsibility to explain regarding the solution but (remind not to) change the principles of the constitution and understanding," he reportedly said.