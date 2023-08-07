Malaysia PM’s 'harsh' response to student's question on meritocracy stirs debate; Anwar explains why ethnic quotas cannot be scrapped

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is under fire for his harsh tone during his explanation to a student that the country’s racial quota system cannot be scrapped as it would cause the unity government alliance to lose all elections.

Videos of his response went viral and sparked debate online among the Malaysian masses.

Last Saturday (Aug 5), during a dialogue session at the Penang Matriculation College, Mr Anwar was asked by a student about whether the student admission quota system will be abolished in favour of a meritocratic system.

In Malaysia, the expansive pro-Bumiputera system means that Bumiputera students enjoy a 90 per cent quota for the matriculation college enrolment, paving their way to university.

After interrupting the student twice, Mr Anwar chided her for asking a question that he had answered before at a separate “Meet Anwar” event.

“Next time, follow this,” he told her.

He then went on to explain that such questions require knowledge about history and the social contract in Malaysia, adding that it is better to provide special aid to a few outstanding non-Bumiputera students than to change the policy.

Mr Anwar also said that if he were to remove the racial quota system, his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and its alliance the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition would lose all elections in Malaysia.

“We will lose all the elections in this country and you will suffer more in this country. Run by PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) and Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia). Do you understand that?” he said.

He added: “They are my children - the Chinese and the Indian students here. (If) you force us to change course now, to satisfy the demand of the extremists, we will be wiped out in the elections.

“You will have PAS and Bersatu to govern and you know how they treat you. So please bear with us.”