I will never forgive those who steal money and betray the Malays: Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday (Jul 23) that he will never forgive individuals who steal money and betray the Malays.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Mr Anwar took a swipe at groups whom he intended to take action against.

“l forgive those who have sent me to prison but l will not forgive people who steal money and betray the Malays,” he reportedly said at the launch of the state election machinery in Kelantan.

“Many quarters are blaming us. We (the unity government) are just doing our job. We want to take care of Malay people.”

In 1999, Mr Anwar was sentenced to six years' jail for corruption. A nine-year prison sentence was then added in 2000 for sodomy charges, a move he said was aimed to put an end to his political career.

He had earlier been fired from Cabinet in 1998 following a falling out with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad over how to handle the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

In 2015, he was sentenced to another five years in prison for a second sodomy conviction. He was subsequently released in 2018 after being granted a full royal pardon.

In May this year, Dr Mahathir filed a RM150 million (US$33.8 million) defamation lawsuit against Mr Anwar after the latter allegedly accused him of enriching himself while in power and calling him a racist.

Mr Anwar is believed to have alluded at a political event in March that a former leader - in his two stints as prime minister for “22 years and (another) 22 months” - had used his position to enrich himself, his family and his children.

Dr Mahathir was Malaysia’s prime minister from July 1981 to October 2003 and again from May 2018 to February 2020.