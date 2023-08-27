Commentary: More support needed for Singapore seniors who can no longer work

SINGAPORE: In his National Day Rally speech, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the Majulah Package, which will top up the Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts of Singaporeans born in 1973 and earlier.

The aim is to boost the retirement savings of “young seniors” - people in their 50s and early 60s, who Mr Lee explained may be sandwiched between taking care of their children and their parents, while possibly having to deal with more personal health expenses.

The package will particularly benefit lower- and middle-income workers. Those eligible will receive an Earn and Save Bonus of up to S$1,000 a year as long as they are working, with the amount depending on their income.

They will also receive a one-time Retirement Savings Bonus of up to S$1,500 if their CPF balances do not meet the Basic Retirement Sum, as well as a MediSave Bonus of up to S$1,000.

Unemployed seniors will only get the latter two bonuses - still welcome, but small compared to this year’s Basic Retirement Sum of S$99,400, which represents basic living needs in retirement.