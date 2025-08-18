Commentary: PM Lawrence Wong’s NDR speech focused largely on practical policy issues for a reason

A FOCUS ON PRACTICAL POLICY

As it turns out, Mr Wong devoted most of his speech to addressing practical policy issues that are likely on the minds of many Singaporeans.

These included the government’s efforts to review the economy amid global headwinds, its prioritisation of technology and innovation as a way to create jobs for Singaporeans while remaining competitive and attractive to talent and investment, and how to tap on emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence while protecting the youth from the negative effects of overuse and over-reliance on such tech.

He also spoke about social challenges such as vaping, and Singapore’s journey to becoming a super-aged society in the years ahead.

About two-thirds of his one-and-a-half-hour speech in English focused on these policy areas, with the rest spent on broader ideas tied to his vision of a “Singapore Spirit”.

Perhaps this should not be surprising, given what emerged during GE2025. Many observers noted that Singaporeans had displayed greater pragmatism and a more practical approach when casting their votes, evaluating candidates more on what they had or could do on the ground, rather than lofty ideals or political rhetoric.

“That is how my team and I intend to lead. Not just doing things for Singaporeans – but doing things with Singaporeans,” Mr Wong said in his speech.

With this in mind, Mr Wong could have been seeking to send a clear message to these citizens that he and his government remain focused on addressing the key challenges facing the country, while potentially avoiding any over-reliance on the SG60 narrative.

At the same time, some observers have noted that, if these are the most pressing issues that the Singapore Prime Minister had to address in his most seminal speech of the year, then perhaps Singapore deserves its reputation as a comparatively stable, secure and well-run nation amid the current global uncertainty.