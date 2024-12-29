Commentary: Are we becoming a post-literate society?
Technology has changed the way many of us consume information, from complex pieces of writing to short video clips, says Sarah O’Connor for the Financial Times.
LONDON: “Human intelligence,” the cultural critic Neil Postman once wrote, “is among the most fragile things in nature. It doesn’t take much to distract it, suppress it, or even annihilate it.”
The year was 1988, a former Hollywood actor was in the White House, and Postman was worried about the ascendancy of pictures over words in American media, culture and politics.
Television "conditions our minds to apprehend the world through fragmented pictures and forces other media to orient themselves in that direction", he argued in an essay in his book Conscientious Objections.
“A culture does not have to force scholars to flee to render them impotent. A culture does not have to burn books to assure that they will not be read ... There are other ways to achieve stupidity.”
DECLINE IN LITERACY SKILLS
What might have seemed curmudgeonly in 1988 reads more like prophecy from the perspective of 2024. This month, the OECD released the results of a vast exercise: In-person assessments of the literacy, numeracy and problem-solving skills of 160,000 adults aged 16 to 65 in 31 different countries and economies.
Compared with the last set of assessments a decade earlier, the trends in literacy skills were striking. Proficiency improved significantly in only two countries (Finland and Denmark), remained stable in 14, and declined significantly in 11, with the biggest deterioration in South Korea, Lithuania, New Zealand and Poland.
Among adults with tertiary-level education (such as university graduates), literacy proficiency fell in 13 countries and only increased in Finland, while nearly all countries and economies experienced declines in literacy proficiency among adults with below upper secondary education. Singapore and the US had the biggest inequalities in both literacy and numeracy.
“Thirty per cent of Americans read at a level that you would expect from a 10-year-old child,” Andreas Schleicher, director for education and skills at the OECD, told me – referring to the proportion of people in the US who scored level 1 or below in literacy. “It is actually hard to imagine – that every third person you meet on the street has difficulties reading even simple things.”
In some countries, the deterioration is partly explained by an ageing population and rising levels of immigration, but Schleicher says these factors alone do not fully account for the trend.
His own hypothesis would come as no surprise to Postman: That technology has changed the way many of us consume information, away from longer, more complex pieces of writing, such as books and newspaper articles, to short social media posts and video clips.
At the same time, social media has made it more likely that you "read stuff that confirms your views, rather than engages with diverse perspectives, and that’s what you need to get to [the top levels] on the [OECD literacy] assessment, where you need to distinguish fact from opinion, navigate ambiguity, manage complexity", Schleicher explained.
IMPLICATIONS FOR POLITICS AND PUBLIC DEBATE
The implications for politics and the quality of public debate are already evident. These, too, were foreseen. In 2007, writer Caleb Crain wrote an article called Twilight of the Books in The New Yorker magazine about what a possible post-literate culture might look like.
In oral cultures, he wrote, cliche and stereotype are valued, conflict and name-calling are prized because they are memorable, and speakers tend not to correct themselves because “it is only in a literate culture that the past’s inconsistencies have to be accounted for”. Does that sound familiar?
These trends are not unavoidable or irreversible. Finland demonstrates the potential for high-quality education and strong social norms to sustain a highly literate population, even in a world where TikTok exists.
England shows the difference that improved schooling can make: There, the literacy proficiency of 16-year-olds to 24-year-olds was significantly better than a decade ago.
THE QUESTION OF AI
The question of whether AI could alleviate or exacerbate the problem is more tricky. Systems like ChatGPT can perform well on many reading and writing tasks: They can parse reams of information and reduce it to summaries.
A number of studies suggest that, when deployed in the workplace, these tools can significantly increase the performance of lower-skilled workers.
In one study, researchers tracked the impact of an AI tool on customer service agents who provided technical support via written chat boxes. The AI tool, trained on the conversational patterns of top performers, provided real-time text suggestions to agents on how to respond to customers.
The study found lower-skilled workers became more productive and their communication patterns became more similar to those of higher-skilled workers.
David Autor, an economics professor at MIT, has even argued that AI tools could enable more workers to perform higher-skilled roles and help restore “the middle-skill, middle-class heart of the US labour market”.
But, as Autor says, in order to make good use of a tool to “level up” your skills, you need a decent foundation to begin with. Absent that, Schleicher worries that people with poor literacy skills will become “naive consumers of prefabricated content”.
In other words, without solid skills of your own, it is only a few short steps from being supported by the machine, to finding yourself dependent on it, or subject to it.