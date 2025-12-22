Commentary: Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash could turn into a wider water crisis

SINGAPORE: Water has long been a critical dimension of Afghanistan–Pakistan relations. But against the backdrop of deteriorating political ties, water is emerging as a potential flashpoint that could turn a border dispute into a wider crisis.

In October, the two countries engaged in some of the worst violence in recent years. The two sides agreed to a ceasefire on Oct 19, which remains fragile amid attacks in December. It was during the earlier clashes that Afghanistan’s Taliban government announced plans to build a dam on the Kunar River.

Known also as the Chitral River in Pakistan, it originates in northern Pakistan, enters Afghanistan and meets the Kabul River near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province. Kabul River empties itself in the Indus River near Attock in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Physically, Pakistan has some upstream advantage but it is water-dependent in the downstream region. It is estimated that Pakistan receives around 21 billion cubic metres of water annually from the Kabul River system.

The directive came from Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, with the acting water minister declaring on social media platform X that “Afghans have the right to manage their own water”.

Pakistan responded sharply. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned the Taliban against proceeding unilaterally with plans to build a dam on the Kunar River, declaring that Kabul “cannot disregard Pakistan’s water rights”.