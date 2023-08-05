Commentary: Remote work risks making low-wage jobs worse

BOSTON: The popular image of the remote worker is often of a highly educated, laptop-toting professional comfortably situated in a large suburban home or in some Instagrammable Airbnb. The reality is different.

Of the roughly 10 per cent of employees who say they always work from home, most are lower-paid workers in support roles - wearing headsets and logging in from their apartments, probably in the cheaper outskirts of a large city. Their numbers are expected to increase in the years to come.

“These jobs are mostly computer-based, often involving mostly individual tasks, and usually easily monitored,” according to a recent Stanford report. Think payroll, benefits, finance, HR, IT support, some coding or data processing jobs, and call centres.

WFH EXACERBATES DEHUMANISING ASPECTS OF LOW-WAGE JOBS

Companies can save money by hiring home-based workers, often recruiting from areas where labour costs are lower.

But if businesses focus only on short-term cost savings, remote work could exacerbate the dehumanising aspects of these jobs that so often lead to higher turnover and poorer customer service.