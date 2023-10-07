Commentary: Celebrate Shanti Pereira’s 23.03s Asian Games gold, but remember it took a marathon for her to get there

THE NEED FOR STRONG SUPPORT SYSTEMS

An athlete stands on the podium alone, but it is never just an individual endeavour but the collective effort of a support system.

As I am often told by athletes and officials alike - it takes a village.

In Pereira’s case - it was her family, her coach, and her boyfriend among others.

“These have been the people that have stuck with me through it all, and just never stopped believing in me, even though I might have stopped believing in myself maybe at certain periods of time,” Pereira told me in Hangzhou.

The need for parental support cannot be emphasised enough.

Take, for example, Singapore's first-ever Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling and the unwavering commitment of his parents Colin and May, who spared no effort and resources supporting their son as he chased his big dream.

Take, for example, 2021 badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew’s parents Grace and Pin Keat, who backed their son’s decision to pursue his passion full-time.

Another big factor in Pereira’s success is her coach Luis Cunha, a man spoken highly of by his charges.

Having the right guidance makes a big difference.

"He's the one that who helped me realise my potential and helped me change my perspective, when it comes to just racing and competing," added Pereira.

Pereira isn’t the only track and field athlete who has shone at the Games.

Sprinter Marc Brian Louis broke a longstanding national record in the 100m, while there have been several season’s best performances from the athletics contingent.

It is no coincidence that such performances have followed a stability in leadership of the National Sports Association.

Since the new Singapore Athletics (SA) leadership took the helm in 2020, there has been a clear change in the fortunes of the sport. The team delivered 11 medals at the SEA Games that were held in Vietnam last year and followed that up with a haul of 10 medals at the May SEA Games. In comparison, they had three medals in the 2019 edition.

With the right support systems, we set our athletes up for success.