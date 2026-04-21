Commentary: What four weekends with locals and foreigners can teach us about common ground in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Before the consensus conference on local-foreign integration even started, a participant sent us an email. He wanted the Institute of Policy Studies’ research team to know what to expect: He wrote that he intended to be vocal. That he was angry and frustrated. That he wanted to voice his concerns about citizens being neglected, about job losses to foreigners, about how he saw his country being flooded by foreign workers and immigrants.

Would the panel or the other attendees be able to take it? And if we felt it was better that he not participate, he said, no worries, he could leave.

He went on to spend four full-day sessions over four weeks with 23 strangers – in all, 16 citizens, three permanent residents and five foreigners – to find common ground for their views on everything from access to jobs and education to identity.

At the end of the process, he told us it had been good. Not because it had changed his mind – but because all those present had been free to voice their views and reason with one other, and no one had been pushed to adopt a pre-determined position.

The study findings and recommendations were reported in January. But against a backdrop of anti-immigration sentiment in other countries, the story that is important for Singapore is also what happened behind the scenes: How locals and foreigners wrestled with hard questions and managed to emerge with mutual respect intact even if they did not all agree.