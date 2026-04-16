Commentary: Inflation rears its ugly head again amid Iran war – how bad could it get?

The early signs are visible in daily life. A full tank of petrol now costs at least S$20 more than before the conflict began. The average monthly electricity bill for a four room HDB flat has increased by almost S$2, with a larger adjustment likely at the next quarterly review. Some hawkers intend to raise prices by up to S$1, while taxi and ride hailing operators have hiked fuel surcharges.

Against this backdrop, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday (Apr 14) raised its inflation forecasts for 2026 to 1.5 to 2.5 per cent, up from 1 to 2 per cent previously.

On paper, this remains a reasonably manageable level of inflation but whether this episode ultimately proves milder than the shock in 2022 – when headline inflation peaked at 7.5 per cent in September that year – is still far from clear as much depends on how the conflict evolves in the weeks and months ahead.

IT’S ALL ABOUT HORMUZ

A crucial factor lies in developments around the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 per cent of the world’s crude oil supply transits. Hopes of reopening the crucial waterway following a temporary ceasefire quickly faded when weekend talks between the warring sides broke down, prompting a US blockade of all Iranian ports.

While the world has not yet reached a point of outright energy supply shortages, the risk undeniably rises if the conflict drags on.