Snap Insight: Singapore’s S$1b support package amid Middle East conflict is more than a short-term relief
The latest support package is a signal that the government is prepared to move before cost pressures spread more widely through the economy, says Nanyang Technological University’s Chua Yeow Hwee.
SINGAPORE: The significance of a policy response often lies not just in its size, but in its timing.
Singapore on Tuesday (Apr 7) announced close to S$1 billion (US$777 million) in additional support measures for businesses and households, as ministers warned of slower economic growth and higher inflation amid the Middle East conflict.
Some pressures are already visible, especially in fuel and electricity costs with energy supplies disrupted, but the broader impact on prices and growth has yet to be fully felt and captured in official data and forecasts.
That makes the government’s early move especially significant – it is more than a short-term relief, but also a signal that more difficult conditions are expected ahead. By acting early, policymakers are signalling that the situation is being managed, which can help anchor expectations and reduce the risk that uncertainty feeds into behaviour in ways that make the shock harder to contain.
The targeted measures reflect that same objective.
For workers and businesses, it includes cash support for the most exposed groups, temporary assistance for essential services, higher corporate tax relief and expanded energy-efficiency support. For households, a planned tranche of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers will be brought forward, while eligible recipients are in for additional cost-of-living support.
The aim is to cushion the shock without resorting to broad-based measures that could add further to price pressures.
MANAGING INFLATION RISKS
The government is preparing ahead for two main concerns, with the first being inflation persistence.
In a small and open economy like Singapore, imported inflation is difficult to avoid when global energy and commodity prices rise. The real danger is not the first round of price increases, but what follows after.
Firms facing higher input costs may pass them on. Workers, seeing prices rise, may seek higher wages. Even if slower growth limits the scope of broad wage increases, cost pressures can still spread through selected sectors. Once these dynamics take hold, inflation becomes harder to reverse.
This is where expectations matter most. According to macroeconomic theory, managing inflation expectations is crucial for stabilising the economy.
Inflation is shaped not only by current costs, but also by what households and firms believe will happen next. If they begin to expect higher inflation to persist, behaviour changes in ways that can reinforce it.
For example, consumers may bring forward spending because they fear prices will rise further. Firms may raise prices earlier as they expect future cost increases. Once that mindset sets in, inflation becomes more entrenched.
This is one of the key lessons from the 1970s when stagflation was triggered by major supply shocks and worsened by policy mistakes. Once inflation expectations became unanchored, they helped turn an external shock into a more persistent macroeconomic problem. That is why expectations deserve attention now, as they often determine whether a shock fades or lingers.
IMPACT ON GROWTH
The second concern is growth.
Higher energy costs raise production costs for firms. Global uncertainty can weaken external demand. Trade and shipping disruptions can affect supply chains and delivery times. Unlike earlier tariff-related risks, which were concentrated in externally-oriented sectors, this shock induced by the war could also spread more broadly into domestic-facing sectors through higher transport, logistics and operating costs.
Authorities on Tuesday warned that uncertainty remains high and the crisis in the Middle East is unlikely to be over anytime soon. From higher petrol and electricity prices to rising food costs, the effects are expected to broaden in the months ahead.
This is the deeper significance of the latest package. It is not just fiscal support for businesses and households. It is also an attempt to move before expectations become harder to manage and before cost pressures spread more widely through the economy.
That is why the real test still lies ahead. If the conflict drags on, the challenge will not simply be absorbing a first round of higher prices, but preventing those pressures from becoming embedded in business decisions, household behaviour and inflation expectations. The right response now is neither panic nor complacency, but this early action, targeted support and steady policy signalling.
Chua Yeow Hwee is an Assistant Professor in Economics at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU). He is also the Deputy Director of the Economic Growth Centre at NTU. The opinions expressed are those of the writer and do not represent the views and opinions of the institutions that he is in.