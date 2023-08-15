Commentary: Will changes to national flag rules encourage more Singaporeans to display it?

SINGAPORE: National Day is traditionally a period of collective reflection. Every year, we look back on our past and consider what lies ahead of us.

This year is no exception. Given the polarised and divisive world today, issues of confidence and cohesion have never been more important as we navigate multiple global crises.

The rules governing the use of the national flag were recently eased.

With the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth's authorisation, the Singapore flag may now be put up at home outside of the National Day period for a gazetted time, for example, when athletes win medals in international sports. It can also be displayed without a flagpole and illumination at night.

The new regulations aim to empower Singaporeans to express their pride and solidarity with fellow citizens.

While it is too early to conclude if this framework can lead to a behavioural change, it is worthwhile to distil the meaning of national flags and their psychological impact on individuals.

NATIONAL FLAG AS A SYMBOL

The national flag is a cultural symbol that plays a pivotal role in shaping nationhood, identity and a sense of belonging. Throughout history, a profound sense of pride and patriotism is unfailingly evoked when a flag is raised.