Commentary: Greenridge Crescent case will weigh on parents of children with special needs for a long time to come

SINGAPORE: It’s with a heavy heart that I, like many fellow parents of children with special needs, followed the news on the Greenridge Crescent killings. On Aug 15, Xavier Yap Jung Houn was sentenced to 14 years’ jail for strangling his 11-year-old twin sons, who had autism.

We learnt that he was driven by the desire to relieve his wife’s burdens and by fears that no one would care for them after his and her deaths.

Common across caregivers of persons with disabilities (PWDs) or special needs I’ve spoken to was how much we could identify with what Mr Yap was thinking and feeling. It’s no excuse for violence, but each parent has experienced, to varying degrees, a similar despondency.

The stress of relentless caregiving demands; the feelings of isolation that often result from real or perceived inadequate support from the system and the community (sometimes even our own families); the internal struggle of fully accepting the dreams all parents have for their children may never be; the recurrent anxiety about what happens when they outlive us - they all add up and can break even the strongest among us.