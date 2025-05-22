Commentary: Will 4G Cabinet appointees’ experience in stable times pay off in an unpredictable world?

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s first full Cabinet, announced on Wednesday (May 21) offers perhaps what voters wanted in the 2025 General Election: the comfort of familiarity and experience – with a dash of change.

Mr Wong’s line-up was noted in part for a record nine new office holders, comprising two acting ministers – Jeffrey Siow and David Neo, who are first-term Members of Parliament (MPs) – and other junior appointments such as ministers of state and senior parliamentary secretaries. But the other way of looking at this is that of Mr Wong’s 17 Cabinet picks, 15 previously held political appointments.

The fact that familiar faces staff most of the Cabinet suggests a desire for stability and continuity even though some ministers are taking on new portfolios.

Of course, the question then becomes whether familiarity and experience of serving in a more stable and predictable environment will deliver results for Singaporeans at a time of significant global flux.