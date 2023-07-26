Commentary: Let’s know all the facts when discussing Singapore politics
Wild, false allegations against public officials will be detrimental to Singapore's political culture, says Malminderjit Singh, COO of Asia Pacific at public policy consultancy Speyside.
SINGAPORE: There has been much discussion in the last two weeks about the conduct of political parties and politicians in Singapore.
In a commentary by veteran journalist Han Fook Kwang on Sunday (Jul 23), he points out that after July 2023, “things changed in ways that affect the essence of political life here”.
Mr Han was focusing on the incidences that have surrounded the Members of Parliament (MP) from the People’s Action Party (PAP) - the Ridout Road issue involving ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan, Transport Minister S Iswaran being investigated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), and the affair between former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and fellow MP Cheng Li Hui.
Mr Han draws some conclusions from these episodes, but his conclusions rest on premises that are inaccurate.
For example, in discussing the parliamentary debate on the Ridout Road issue, Mr Han made two points and, unfortunately, they were both inaccurate.
Mr Han agrees that there was no corruption, no conflict of interest, and that due process was followed. He says that the “crux of the matter” was that leaders in Singapore had always been called to maintain high standards of character and integrity - and that ministers living in large houses is at odds with this.
Mr Han says that perhaps “Singaporeans should not expect their ministers to live as frugally as the earlier generation”.
I have a different perspective. The first generation (1G) of Singapore leaders were frugal with government monies. They were men and women of outstanding character and competence. They laid the foundations for Singapore’s success.
But they also chose to live where they could afford, and their houses, and where they lived, was not a bar to them working for Singapore.
THE FIRST GENERATION
Former minister Lim Kim San lived in a 52,059 sq ft good class bungalow (GCB) in Dalvey Road. Mr Lim, who has been widely credited to be the man behind Singapore’s Housing Development Board project, built this home for himself in 1967 - when many Singaporeans lived in rented housing.
Staying in his sprawling bungalow did not stop Mr Lim from making an important and telling contribution to the country and Singaporeans. Having already been a key architect of the success of Singapore’s public housing programme, Mr Lim went on to serve commendably in the finance, interior, defence, communications, education and national development portfolios as well as chairman of the PUB and PSA, reflecting a multi-faceted and long history of contributions to Singapore.
Mr Lim was independently wealthy before he came into politics, and he only did so after then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew persuaded him to give up his business interests to come into government and serve the country. At no point in his political career did Mr Lee require Mr Lim to give up living in a GCB - when many Singaporeans did not even own their homes. Nor was he chided for doing so or accused of not being able to properly serve Singaporeans, or that there would be a disconnect.
Similarly, Singapore’s pioneering law and labour minister E W Barker lived in a GCB in Queen Astrid Park. That did not prevent him from serving Singapore.
Other pioneer leaders and ministers, including Dr Goh Keng Swee and Hon Sui Sen also lived in large government bungalows. Dr Goh lived in Goodwood Park, in a black and white bungalow just off Orchard Road. Government housing was part of the scheme of service in those times. Dr Goh was Mr Lee’s right hand man, in the making of modern Singapore and is credited for many of Singapore’s current institutions and policies that have greatly benefited the country.
Singapore’s 1G leaders were unimpeachable in their personal conduct. But where they lived was not an issue, as long as there was no corruption involved. And several lived in large, landed houses - some in GCBs and some in black and white bungalows.
From the start, Mr Lee brought in people to serve if he thought they could do the job - regardless of their background, regardless of whether they were rich or poor. There were unionists, who were not wealthy, but who contributed greatly to nation building, by coming into politics. As was said in parliament during this debate, what matters is not how wealthy or poor a person is. It is the heart and the willingness to serve, and competence that should matter.
I am not seeking to compare the 1G leaders with current leaders. Every generation is different. But Mr Han made a comparison on how the leaders lived to which I have a different point of view.
SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS
Second, Mr Han says that the Ridout Road issue, at its core, was actually a matter of optics and politics, not of allegations of corruption or wrongdoing.
But the Ridout Road issue did start with serious allegations about conflict of interest, impropriety, misconduct, corruption and abuse of power.
Against the backdrop of these allegations, the CPIB was called in for investigations. It was only after it was established that there was no impropriety, that it then morphed into a matter of optics, by which time the matter had been politicised and it was no longer about what was legally right or wrong.
Nevertheless, the issue of corruption had to be dealt with, front and centre, and that does matter in determining the integrity of the government and the ministers in question.
Allegations that had been made were that the houses were tenanted at below market value, the car porch had been paid for and built by SLA, trees had been illegally felled, the swimming pool had been built without approval, the government had wrongly paid for repairs for the bungalows, there was conflict of interest in granting the tenancy and that SLA gave contracts for the renovations to one of the minister’s sons. All of these allegations were proved to be false.
In fact, data was released to show the amounts spent on other bungalows of similar size, to make them tenantable. That data showed that in some cases even more monies had been spent. It depended on the state of the premises, and the work was for structural matters, like plumbing, piping, wiring and so on based on recommendations made by external consultants.
Mr Han will know that these allegations were being seriously made. If left unanswered, that would seriously erode confidence.
CORE PRINCIPLES
So it had to be shown that there was no corruption, and there was no wrongdoing. Mr Han accepts that. Then the question is: What exactly is the concern, if the facts are that if ministers across the different generations, starting with 1G, have lived in black and white bungalows or large GCBs?
Mr Han could have noted that wild, false allegations against public officials will be detrimental to our political culture and should have instead waved them away after the allegations of wrongdoing have been proven to be untrue. It would not be good for Singapore if we start saying that if you are well to do, then you cannot empathise and will be disconnected from or unable to effectively serve the public.
This goes against a core principle at the heart of the Singapore model - “the belief that the country has done well because it has good leaders”, including the ablest - something Mr Han himself acknowledges.
In a meritocratic system as ours, the ablest are likely to do well and live well. If such a person decides to give back to society by serving in political office, should we hold their mobility or progress against them and say they cannot do a good job?
There are some things that have so far remained constant in Singapore’s political sphere - integrity, commitment, ethics, non-corruptibility and meritocracy are founding principles we should not compromise on.
Malminderjit Singh is Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific, at public policy consultancy Speyside and Chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board.