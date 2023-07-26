Commentary: Let’s know all the facts when discussing Singapore politics

SINGAPORE: There has been much discussion in the last two weeks about the conduct of political parties and politicians in Singapore.

In a commentary by veteran journalist Han Fook Kwang on Sunday (Jul 23), he points out that after July 2023, “things changed in ways that affect the essence of political life here”.

Mr Han was focusing on the incidences that have surrounded the Members of Parliament (MP) from the People’s Action Party (PAP) - the Ridout Road issue involving ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan, Transport Minister S Iswaran being investigated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), and the affair between former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and fellow MP Cheng Li Hui.

Mr Han draws some conclusions from these episodes, but his conclusions rest on premises that are inaccurate.

For example, in discussing the parliamentary debate on the Ridout Road issue, Mr Han made two points and, unfortunately, they were both inaccurate.

Mr Han agrees that there was no corruption, no conflict of interest, and that due process was followed. He says that the “crux of the matter” was that leaders in Singapore had always been called to maintain high standards of character and integrity - and that ministers living in large houses is at odds with this.

Mr Han says that perhaps “Singaporeans should not expect their ministers to live as frugally as the earlier generation”.

I have a different perspective. The first generation (1G) of Singapore leaders were frugal with government monies. They were men and women of outstanding character and competence. They laid the foundations for Singapore’s success.

But they also chose to live where they could afford, and their houses, and where they lived, was not a bar to them working for Singapore.