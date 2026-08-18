Commentary: What STI’s record run doesn’t say about the Singapore stock market

SINGAPORE: The Straits Times Index (STI) has been on a tear this year, closing at new highs almost every other week. But raw index numbers only tell part of the story.

The ST index is the flagship indicator of the Singapore bourse, reflecting the performance of the 30 largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). It broadly tells us how the Singapore market is performing.

According to SGX data as of Monday (Aug 17), the STI generated a 24 per cent total return on a year-to-date basis. It outperformed the broader Asia-Pacific market (19.4 per cent) and global equities (13.8 per cent) over the same period.

On the face of it, that suggests an exceptionally strong Singapore market.