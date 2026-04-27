Commentary: Singapore Airlines’ Indian ambition has an Air India problem

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines had no illusion about the challenges of its long-term investment in Air India, said SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong during the results briefing in November 2025.

But now, the challenges appear to be greater than anticipated. Air India posted losses of more than US$2.4 billion in the last financial year and was reportedly seeking financial support from its two shareholders, Indian conglomerate Tata Group and SIA.

Tata Group is Air India’s biggest shareholder with 74.9 per cent, while SIA holds the remaining 25.1 per cent stake, after the Indian flag carrier merged with the SIA co-owned Vistara in 2024.

As part of the deal, the Singapore carrier initially pumped in some S$360 million in cash into Air India, in addition to offering up its Vistara equity. It also committed up to another S$880 million, likely needed for fleet and capacity upgrades in the following years.

But that figure looks to balloon as the Indian carrier faces existential issues.