Commentary: Will a weak domestic Indonesian market impede Southeast Asia’s aviation sector?

FLEET CONSTRAINTS AND LACK OF COMPETITION

The current challenges in filling up aircraft are particularly troublesome given how much capacity has already been removed from the market.

Fleet constraints – grounded aircraft due to financial issues and a lack of new deliveries – have received the brunt of the blame for the contraction in Indonesia’s domestic market. Indeed, Indonesia’s commercial aircraft fleet has shrunk by about 30 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels. There are currently about 170 inactive or grounded aircraft, and there are only two Airbus or Boeing aircraft that are less than five years old, according to data by ch-aviation.

A lack of competition also has been blamed as two airline groups now control about 90 per cent of the market, including nearly 70 per cent for Lion Group.

Returning aircraft to service and rebuilding the fleet through new deliveries has been painfully slow. One could argue Lion is not incentivised to bring back aircraft given its powerful position in the market.

However, the reality of the current situation is demand being insufficient. Fewer Indonesians can afford to fly or have the discretionary income to take frequent trips.

Slashing fares to stimulate demand is not a viable option. Air fares are now much higher compared to 2018 levels. However, airlines would not be able to survive if they reverted to those prices, given that they were all unprofitable in 2018 and costs have since increased significantly.

This is the paradox with the bullish traffic forecasts for Indonesia. For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects Indonesia to reach 390 million total passengers, domestic and international, by 2037.

The total market this year will likely be only about 105 million passengers, including about 43 million international. It could be at least a few more years and perhaps several years before the domestic market again reaches 100 million, and the overall market reaches 150 million.