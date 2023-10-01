Commentary: SingPost is giving households stamps – but writing letters is a dying art

SINGAPORE: SingPost recently said that it will raise postage rates for standard regular mail by almost 65 per cent from Oct 9. To help households manage increased costs, it will issue a booklet of 10 first local stamps to each household.

When I read this, my first thought was: Do people still use stamps? I can probably count on one hand the number of times I have sent mail over the past year - once for an insurance claim that required sending in original invoices, and another time when I mailed my new book to a friend.

With digitisation, we no longer rely on mail for things like correspondence or paying bills. Organisations that need to send documents and statements have largely gone paperless and many things that used to require mailing can now be done online. But as these stamps will be issued to households, I wonder if people still send mail to friends and loved ones.

While I seldom send mail, I also dread receiving it because the only items I receive are bills, newsletters from charities, and letters from banks, insurance companies and government organisations. It is a hassle tearing open envelopes, sorting through what needs my attention, then deciding if I should chuck the contents in the bin or recycle them.