Commentary: Sri Lanka exposes the limits of Asia’s anti-scam campaign

REGIONAL DISPLACEMENT

The expansion of scam operations in Sri Lanka reflects both domestic vulnerabilities and a wider process of regional displacement. Authorities in Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and Laos have been intensifying pressure on large scam compounds, many linked to Chinese-speaking criminal syndicates.

Chinese law enforcement agencies have expanded joint operations, suspect repatriations and judicial cooperation with Southeast Asian governments, disrupting networks that primarily targeted Chinese citizens. Beijing’s anti-scam campaign has combined domestic public awareness campaigns, tougher prosecutions and increasingly active regional law-enforcement cooperation.

Successful enforcement can disrupt established scam hubs without necessarily dismantling the financial, technological and organisational networks that sustain them. So Sri Lanka may illustrate one of the unintended regional consequences of China’s increasingly successful anti-scam campaign.

Yet the available evidence demonstrates the growth of scam activity in Sri Lanka more clearly than it establishes that this growth is directly caused by displacement from Southeast Asia. Sri Lanka is better understood as a possible emerging destination within a wider process of regional displacement.

The emergence of transnational scam activity does not alone prove that operations have directly relocated from Southeast Asia. On Apr 16, nine Chinese nationals arriving from Kunming were intercepted while carrying hundreds of electronic devices, following another raid in which more than 150 foreign nationals were detained over alleged online fraud.

Chinese authorities have publicly supported Sri Lankan efforts to investigate these cases, reflecting Beijing’s growing concern over the overseas activities of scam networks involving Chinese nationals. Rather than operating solely from large compounds, criminal groups can operate through small teams spread across several locations, making detection far more difficult.