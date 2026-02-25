Commentary: Myanmar and Timor-Leste quarrel calls ASEAN’s conventional wisdom into question

SYDNEY: The conventional account of why Timor-Leste’s membership of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is good for regional security goes something like this: Timor-Leste is a young, post-conflict, least-developed country. Membership of the region’s premier regional grouping will give it access to economic opportunities, including trade and international assistance which flows to ASEAN as a group.

It will also prevent Timor-Leste from being an orphan country – closer to Pacific Island countries in its level of development, but with a strong Southeast Asian identity. While Southeast Asian countries are highly diverse, ASEAN membership requires them to think not only of national interest, but of a wider regional interest.

A new falling out between Myanmar and Timor-Leste calls this conventional wisdom into question. Because while much analysis at the time of Dili’s accession to ASEAN in late 2025 focused on the development divide between Timor-Leste and other ASEAN members, what might have been overlooked is that the group’s new member has a very different international personality from other ASEAN countries.

This different personality has been on show in recent weeks when Timor-Leste appointed a prosecutor to investigate crimes committed by the Myanmar junta against Myanmar’s ethnic Chin minority. This act has led Myanmar to expel Timor-Leste’s senior-most diplomat.