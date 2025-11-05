Commentary: To join the ASEAN neighbourhood, Timor-Leste should connect with Indonesia

SYDNEY: Wandering through the cavernous, white-tiled port building of Kupang, in Indonesia’s West Timor, you might momentarily think you’re in the maritime gateway to a much bigger place. But linger a little longer and it’s clear the glistening modern edifice is mostly a monument to future potential.

It sits largely empty, its new electronic ticket gates unused in favour of a kretek-smoking human inspector. An open area could be a food court, but women instead sell fruit and packed lunchboxes to travellers from straw mats. A few local fishing boats come and go, and a handful of passenger ferries pass through each day heading to nearby Indonesian islands, or sometimes further afield to Bali and Surabaya.

One place you notably can’t travel by ferry from Kupang is the neighbouring country of Timor-Leste, although it would be just a couple of hours’ travel by fast boat along the coast.

West Timor (part of Indonesia) and East Timor (the independent country known as Timor-Leste) occupy two halves of an island smaller than Taiwan, and their respective largest cities of Kupang and Dili are less than 300km apart.

But travelling between the two requires either an all-day drive or flying via Darwin or Bali, both spectacularly out-of-the-way (and expensive) detours. Even getting between the national capitals of Dili and Jakarta requires a stopover.