Commentary: Why the super-rich may take more risks than the rest of us

ABERYSTWYTH, Wales: Like most people, I watched the tragedy of the Titan submersible unfold with horror. We talked about it in cafes, jumped when news reports came in on our phones, and wondered why people would ever actually pay money to experience such risk.

Are billionaires like this ultimately just vain or stupid? Or is reckless risk-taking in their DNA?

It turns out there is a good deal of research on why rich people take risks that encompasses a number of areas of psychology. One paper, published in Nature, investigated how the personalities of 1,125 people in Germany with a net wealth of at least US$1.08 million (so not everyone was “super rich”) differed from the rest of us.

The study nevertheless showed that people on these comparatively higher incomes were typically extroverts and, importantly, tolerant of risk. That means they might indeed be more drawn to thrill-seeking and risk-taking, in terms of adventuring and extreme sports.

As an expert, however, my next thought is one of those chicken and egg conundrums. What came first? The huge wealth or the specific personality makeup? Does money shape the personality, or does the personality allow the person to develop such wealth?

The answer here is a little of both. A risk-taking personality can most likely help you make money.

But, when you have acquired an enormous amount of wealth, you most likely also have a lot of security in your life - never having to worry about where your next meal will come from, or whether you’ll afford to heat your house in winter. Some may experience this as life being a little too safe.

The French sociologist Pierre Bordieau argued that our way of being in the world - our “habitus” - is part of who we are. People in distinct cultures or with specific histories tend to share a habitus, meaning society can ultimately shape the mind of a person.