Commentary: Elon Musk has the power to block Ukraine attacks on Russian ships. Does he know how to use it?

LONDON: According to excerpts from a new biography, Elon Musk last year curtailed his Starlink satellite service to prevent Ukraine using it for a sea drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. He worried the move could become a mini-Pearl Harbour and even trigger nuclear retaliation.

“How am I in this war?’’ he’s said to have asked the book’s author, Walter Isaacson. It was a good question and has a simple answer: Musk is in this war because he did the right thing 19 months ago.

When Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022, one of the advancing military’s first moves was to neutralise the Ukrainian army’s communications system. The government in Kyiv turned to the world’s richest human because he was probably the only man on the planet capable of providing a solution at the speed and scale that was needed.

Musk is by now such a politically polarising figure that he doesn’t always get the credit he deserves for stepping up then, or for the way he followed through on his Starlink donations to make the civilian system workable in conditions of war. Without his satellites and batteries, the course of Ukraine’s fight for survival might have been very different.

NOT THE RIGHT PERSON MAKING BATTLEFIELD DECISIONS

None of that, however, makes Musk a foreign policy genius, a shrewd diplomat or the right person to be making battlefield decisions for Ukraine.

He has corrected one aspect of the episode’s account by Isaacson: Musk said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he didn’t cut Starlink’s service, as described, but rather refused a request to extend it to Crimea for the attack. But he hasn’t otherwise challenged the account’s accuracy.