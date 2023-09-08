Commentary: If Putin needs North Korean weapons, he’s in trouble

BUSAN, South Korea: Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok. News reports suggest the summit’s purpose is a trade of North Korean ammunition for Russian military technology.

If true, this would be a remarkable meeting. It would be particularly indicative of Russia’s sorry state - diplomatic isolation, military shortages and sanctions-driven economic troubles - due to the Ukraine war.

For North Korea though, the meeting is likely a boon. Great power recognition is always attractive to shunned North Korea, and Russia has technologies North Korea cannot hope to develop indigenously.

THE UKRAINE QUAGMIRE

The summit’s most important revelation for analysts is Russia’s desperation for military goods, particularly ammunition. Reports suggest that Russia is seeking artillery shells and anti-tank weapons.

North Korea produces these items, but surely not as well as Russia’s post-Soviet defence industry. North Korea is notorious for its economic dysfunction, corruption and low technological level. Most analysts believe that North Korea’s conventional military is no match for South Korea and the United States, hence its construction of nuclear weapons.

That Russia is nonetheless seeking to buy presumably sub-standard weapons from a backward economy like North Korea is rather startling. This means that Russia’s own high-quality arms sector is unable to keep up with the quantitative demands of the war.

Modern warfare is known for its huge appetite for ammunition, an issue dating back to at least the American civil war. If Russia is buying ammunition from a low-quality producer like North Korea, that strongly suggests severe shortages at home.