Commentary: US dollar to grow stronger, yuan to weaken in 2025 – and Southeast Asia is caught in between 

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia has thus far remained a safe haven amid the uncertainties in the United States and China - but in 2025, regional currencies could be looking at a year of weakness.

Donald Trump’s second presidency in the United States will have a significant impact on currencies worldwide. He has expressed his desire for a weaker US dollar, but ironically, his policies will likely lead to a stronger greenback instead and contribute to weakness in the Chinese yuan in 2025.

This is because his policies are expected to be inflationary, which would force the Federal Reserve to adopt a shallower rate cut trajectory. Relatively higher US rates will in turn boost the US dollar.

Since Trump won the election last November, the US dollar has extended its rally. The US Dollar Index (DXY) made a very substantial gain of about 8 per cent in the final quarter of 2024, from around 100 in early October to the current level of about 108.

Across the same time frame, the greenback has also strengthened substantially against the Singapore dollar, from 1.28 to 1.36.