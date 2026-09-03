Commentary: The US-Venezuela oil deal looks like it is built on quicksand

Extra-heavy grade oil constitutes the bulk of Venezuela’s reserves. Getting it out of the ground is the work of tens of billions of dollars and many years, however. While oil majors don’t necessarily need a functioning democracy in order to commit, they do need to be reasonably certain that whatever settlement is in place will prove durable.

Trump’s deal looks unlikely to deliver on that front. It has been struck between a White House facing likely party setbacks in the rapidly approaching November midterm elections, and Trump’s own departure in early 2029, and a Venezuelan administration with no electoral mandate and taking flak for its poor response to this summer’s devastating earthquakes.

That it has all the hallmarks of a resource grab by a US president who in May branded Venezuela as the “51st state” - Canada’s feelings notwithstanding - raises the probability of some future government in Caracas changing the terms, as has happened several times before. Would Trump or another future US president respond with economic, or even military, force against Venezuela in response?

If that is what ultimately backstops the majors’ return, they would be wise to avoid getting involved. As much as they don’t need a restoration of democracy for democracy’s sake, they need it as a crucial step in rebuilding the legitimacy of Venezuela’s governing institutions in the eyes of its people.

After the tumult of the past two decades, that would offer the surest support for long-term deals involving the country’s resources. An opaque settlement forced on the nation instead, and possibly putting new elections further out of reach, would be inherently brittle.

Trump was jubilant over the middle-of-the-night military raid that removed Maduro in January, but seems to have mistaken a necessary first step for a kind of universal template of action. Like extracting the oil itself, restoring democracy in Venezuela will be the work of many years of intense effort, building confidence, addressing complexities and overcoming inevitable setbacks.

All too characteristically, Trump instead seeks a shortcut, relying on the premise and relentless pitch of raw US power. For a reminder of how that can go awry, see Iran.