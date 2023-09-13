Commentary: Trump’s trials will inspire a global epidemic of 'whataboutism'

LONDON: The many trials of Donald Trump will have an unpredictable effect on American politics. But they are already having an all too predictable impact on world affairs. The various prosecutions faced by the former president are fuelling a global surge in “whataboutism”.

Trump tried to subvert democracy and he deserves to be held to account. But the spectacle of a leading candidate in the next United States presidential election facing possible imprisonment is still a gift for authoritarian governments.

They have long resented Western lectures on human rights and democracy. Now they can say: “You criticise us for locking up our opponents? What about Trump?”

It is tempting for liberals to wave away these kinds of arguments as obviously insincere or absurd. But simply accusing the Russians or the Chinese of whataboutism, and changing the subject, is a mistake for two reasons.

IRRITATING BUT LEGITIMATE AND EFFECTIVE

First, whataboutery is often very effective. The US and its Western allies are at risk of losing the battle for global opinion if they refuse to engage in the debate.

America’s efforts to rally global support for Ukraine have foundered in part because of the failure to find a convincing reply to the question “What about America’s invasion of Iraq?”

Second, although whataboutism is an irritating style of argument, it is not illegitimate. When people make political and moral judgments, they naturally compare different situations to clarify their thinking. You think X is wrong? What about Y?