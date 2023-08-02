Snap Insight: Donald Trump indicted over attempt to overturn US election, but America is also on trial

SINGAPORE: Every four years, Americans believe they will vote in the most important presidential election of their lives. It felt so in 2020, when there was real concern - which turned out to be valid - the losing candidate might not accept the outcome.

If Donald Trump is the Republican candidate, no question the 2024 United States presidential election will actually be the most important one in anyone’s lifetime. Never before has the US democratic system been at stake.

On Tuesday (Aug 1), Mr Trump was indicted over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The indictment alleges that, as president, Mr Trump conspired to threaten and intimidate citizens from “the free exercise and enjoyment of … the right to vote, and to have one’s vote counted.”

This is Mr Trump’s third indictment, having already made history as the first former US president to face criminal charges. He was indicted in March in relation to hush money payments to a porn star and in June for mishandling top secret documents.

Not only will the former president soon be on trial, so too will the entire United States.