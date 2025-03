Commentary: Made in Vietnam or a backdoor for Chinese exports?

SYDNEY: Vietnam was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump during his first term. This time, Vietnam could be among the biggest casualties. Trump’s first term tariffs on China saw America’s trading relationships shift dramatically towards other countries, especially Vietnam and Mexico. America’s trade deficit with Vietnam skyrocketed, reaching US$123 billion last year – three times its 2018 level.

It’s not just the big trade imbalance. Vietnam is also seen as a major source of indirect Chinese exports to America. That includes pure tariff evasion through the rerouting of Chinese goods via Vietnamese ports but more significantly the heavy use of Chinese parts and components within Vietnam’s exports to the United States.

The Economist magazine cites Vietnam as the key example of how both Trump and Biden have failed to cut underlying trade ties with China. The apparent smoking gun is the high correlation in recent years between Vietnam’s booming exports to America and its surging imports from China.