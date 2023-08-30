Commentary: Return-to-office mandates pit spouse against spouse

Bain’s study jibes with earlier academic research in the US that found that men pay a higher penalty than women for seeking flexible work arrangements. This is particularly true when men explain that the reason for their request is to take on traditionally female tasks, like caring for children. Perhaps sensing this, men are less likely to ask.

A 2015 study found that male consultants were criticised for taking even a two-week parental leave; men at the same firm who took three-week vacations weren’t. And men who were sneaky about seeking work-family balance - by, say, carefully arranging their phone calls to appear busy all day when in reality they were with their kids - faced no repercussions.

Perhaps that’s why men were much more likely to ask for forgiveness rather than permission for working flexibly.

HARDER TO FIND BALANCE NOW

But today, tightening office presence requirements will make it much harder to find balance through under-the-radar schedule chicanery. Companies have started tracking badge swipes, keyboard strokes and computer idle time.

And about a third of companies are calling hybrid workers into the office on specific days. Employers that are willing to make exceptions are asking workers to submit formal applications - a route women have been more willing to take than men in decades past.

And now, women are slower to return than men, with 41 per cent saying that they worked from home at least some of the time in 2022, down just half a percentage point from the year before. Over the same period, men’s work-from-home rate dropped 7 percentage points to 28 per cent.

The cause is presumed to be that women prefer working from home because it allows them to juggle work and life; but it could also be evidence that employers are less willing to grant men flexibility and that men are more hesitant to ask for it.

Such employer attitudes foster inequities at home that can lead to simmering resentments.

The evidence shows that most couples engage in a little bit of self-deception about the balance of labour in their relationships. In surveys of two-career heterosexual couples, women are more likely to say that each partner’s career is equally important, while men are more likely to say their own career gets priority.

Economic data suggests the men are right. But men are much less clear-eyed when it comes to household labour; there, it’s men who express egalitarian ideals but consistently overestimate their contribution to housework.

What this says to me is that couples today want to share the load equally - women to be equal partners in earning and men to be equal partners at home. But something gets in the way. A big part of that “something” is employer attitudes and policies.