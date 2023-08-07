Commentary: The inconvenient truth about productivity

LOOK AHEAD MORE THAN SEEMS SANE

First, look ahead. Look ahead further, and more frequently and more thoughtfully, than seems sane. Start by looking at tomorrow’s calendar at the end of each day before you draw up a list of things to do. On Friday afternoon, look at next week’s calendar - and the week after that. Where are the pinch points? Is there anything you need to do to prepare for the meeting, the party or your wedding anniversary?

David Allen, author of the crunchy-yet-brilliant Getting Things Done, advises that you keep looking further and further ahead until tasks no longer pop into your head as you do. You may be surprised at how much occurs to you during the diary-driven attempt at foresight.

Cal Newport, author of Digital Minimalism, advocates making a quarterly plan containing the broad outlines of what you hope to achieve in the next three months and reminding yourself of it each week.

Allen also advises a full “weekly review” not only of the diary ahead but the diary behind, along with tasks, projects and sundry scribbles on Post-it notes. This weekly review is arguably the cornerstone of his entire system. It’s also the step that people are most tempted to skip.

Looking ahead matters for all the obvious reasons, but there is a hidden benefit, too. You feel calmer when you know - rather than just hope - that you are aware of what predictably lies ahead.

And if you get into the habit of checking your calendar and your lists of tasks, you are more likely to trust them. This allows you to write things down and then relax, knowing you’ll be reminded of them at the appropriate moment.