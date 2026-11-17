SHENZHEN: China will cut tariffs on Canadian exports including pork and seafood, Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said on Tuesday (Nov 17), as he hailed "greater predictability and stability" in China-Canada relations.

Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the southern Chinese tech and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Carney said Canada was well ahead of schedule in its goal of boosting exports to China "by 50 per cent by the end of this decade."

A major plank of Carney's economic strategy is to reduce Canada's heavy reliance on the United States, which has imposed hefty tariffs on many Canadian products.

Xi and Carney agreed to extend and expand a preliminary arrangement to improve access to the Chinese market for Canada's farmers and seafood harvesters, a statement from Carney's office said. China will provide additional tariff relief for around C$400 million (US$280 million) in Canadian exports, including frozen pork cuts and fish and seafood.

In exchange, Canada has agreed to extend by two years existing remission measures for certain Chinese steel and aluminium products that are currently set to expire at the end of 2026, the statement said.

Xi said that since the two countries agreed in January to advance the China-Canada strategic partnership, exchanges and cooperation across various fields have fully resumed.

"Stronger communication and cooperation between China and Canada will benefit not only our two countries but also Asia-Pacific and the world," Xi told Carney during their meeting.