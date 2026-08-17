Couples in China are saying ‘I do’ in unconventional venues like banks, malls and metro stations

TIANJIN: Would you say “I do” in a bank?

One local bank branch in Tianjin, China, is going beyond savings accounts - couples can now register their marriages there too, on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Dubbed China’s “first love-themed bank venue”, the Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) branch on Sishui Road in Hexi District aims to promote “simple and thrifty weddings” over “exorbitant bride prices and extravagant ceremonies”.

Located inside the bank, the marriage registration office is a departure from traditional government halls - designed as “an immersive and romantic registration space”, district officials said in a WeChat statement on Aug 6.

At least two couples have registered their marriages there, officials added.

Hexi’s civil affairs bureau said it partnered with PSBC to provide marriage registration services, as well as free certificate presentation ceremonies.

“It’s very convenient,” said one couple who also worked at the bank, adding that the atmosphere was “romantic and warm” and the process felt “so ceremonial”.