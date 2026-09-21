China expels generals accused of graft from Communist Party: State media

BEIJING: China expelled two high-ranking military officers from the ruling Communist Party on Monday (Sep 21), state media reported, months after it was announced they were being investigated for "serious violations of the law".

One of them, Zhang Youxia, held the position of the more senior of two vice chairmen on the Central Military Commission (CMC), making him China's highest-ranked general.

However, the defence ministry said in January that Zhang and the second officer, Liu Zhenli, were "suspected of serious violations of discipline and the law", a common euphemism for corruption.

The announcement fit into the sweeping anti-graft drive that has defined President Xi Jinping's time in power - but Zhang's fall from grace in particular shocked observers, given his seniority and the perception he was close to China's leader.

State news agency Xinhua shared details of their cases for the first time, saying they involved "exceptionally large sums of money".

Top officials meeting in Beijing on Monday "decided to expel" the two men from the Communist Party and transfer their cases to the military's legal organs "for review and prosecution", Xinhua said.