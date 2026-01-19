China's economy grew 5% last year, among slowest in decades

BEIJING: China's economy expanded 5 per cent for the whole of 2025, meeting the government's annual growth target, official data showed on Monday (Jan 19).



This is one of its slowest rates of growth in decades as it struggles with persistently low consumer spending and a debt crisis in its property sector.



Analysts had forecast 4.9 per cent growth, and the economy grew 5.0 per cent in 2024.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter slowed to a three-year low as domestic demand softened, ⁠and while the full-year pace hit Beijing's target, trade tensions and structural imbalances pose significant risks to the outlook.

The world's second-largest economy showed remarkable resilience in 2025, helped by smaller-than-expected US tariff hikes and exporters' efforts to diversify away from the United States, allowing policymakers to keep stimulus to modest levels. But demand at home further weakened since late last year as confidence has remained low amid a prolonged property crisis.

China's economy grew 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau ‍of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, slowing from the ⁠third-quarter's ‍4.8 per cent pace as consumption and investment dragged.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast fourth quarter GDP would expand 4.4 per cent from a year earlier. Last quarter's growth was the slowest in three years.

China's mighty manufacturing machine provided the much-needed economic lift. The ‍nation last week reported a record trade surplus of nearly US$1.2 trillion in 2025, driven by booming exports to non-US markets as producers diversified to offset tariff pressure from Washington.

But the reliance on external demand underscores vulnerabilities in China's economy, which is grappling with weak domestic spending amid a prolonged property slump and persistent deflationary strains.

On a quarterly basis, GDP grew 1.2 per cent in October to December, compared with a forecast 1.0 per cent increase and a 1.1 per cent gain in July-September.

China's NBS head on Monday said China's economic development in 2025 was "hard won", but noted that the country's economy faces problems and challenges, including strong supply and weak demand.